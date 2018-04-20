Barrhaven man accused of filming females in N.Y. Walmart facing new charges

A Barrhaven man who was charged in 2016 with secretly filming females changing at a New York state Walmart has been arrested by Ottawa police after allegedly exposing himself to minors.

Ottawa police allege Michael J. Hull, 49, exposed himself in public places and businesses in the city's west end where children under the age of 16 were present.

The investigation into the alleged incidents started on March 14, police said in a news release.

Hull has been charged with an indecent act, criminal harassment, breach of probation and two counts of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

He appeared in court on Friday to face the allegations.

Charged with felonies

His new charges come nearly five months after he was sentenced in the U.S. for attempting to film women without their knowledge at a Walmart in Ogdensburg, N.Y.

He was originally charged on April 19, 2016, with two counts of unlawful surveillance second degree and one count of possession of a sexual performance of a child, both considered "E" felonies in the state of New York. The latter charge stemmed from the discovery of child pornography during a search of Hull's mobile phone when he was intercepted by Canada Border Services Agency agents when he returned to Canada on Feb. 22, 2016.

On Sept. 19, 2017, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of attempted unlawful surveillance second degree, a level "A" misdemeanor, a clerk at the Ogdensburg City Courthouse told CBC News. The other two charges were also reduced to "attempted" misdemeanor charges.

Given conditional discharge

At his sentencing one month later, Hull was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay $50 to provide authorities a sample of his DNA. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 US fine, a $175 surcharge and a $25 victim assistance fee, all within 60 days.

The sentence also required that he obey all local, state and federal laws in the U.S., to avoid "injurious and vicious" habits, to avoid disreputable persons, to obtain suitable employment or studies, and to support his dependents and meet familial responsibilities.

Violating the terms of his discharge in the U.S. carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Anyone with information about the Ottawa police investigation is asked to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).