A 74-year-old woman is dead and two firefighters were injured in a two-alarm fire in a home in Barrhaven Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Fire crews were called to 43 Elke Dr., near the intersection of Greenbank and Fallowfield roads, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Ottawa Fire has brought the 2-Alarm fire at 43 Elke Crescent in Barrhaven under control. pic.twitter.com/jHXrRF3I4L — @OFSFirePhoto

The fire was brought under control around 4:50 p.m.

Police say the woman who died in the fire lived in the home and was living with a disability.

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered minor burns to the ear and another one suffered a hand laceration. Both injuries are not critical.

Ottawa police, Ottawa paramedics, and Enbridge Gas were also called to the scene.

Police and the Fire Marshal are investigating.