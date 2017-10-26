A single-vehicle collision caused traffic chaos in Barrhaven Thursday morning.

A car crashed into a light standard in the median around 5:30 a.m., according to Ottawa police.

The pole was so badly damaged, it was clear it was going to fall, but because city crews didn't know which way it would fall, the whole road was shut down, said Const. Chuck Benoit.

That closure of the main east-west route came right at the start of rush hour, cutting off much of the west-end community from the rest of the city and slowing traffic to a crawl.

Because the road was closed, traffic was also backed up on both Greenbank Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

Three OC Transpo routes that don't use the transit way were still allowed along Fallowfield Road even as regular traffic wasn't.

The road reopened around five hours later at 10:45 a.m.

Traffic update: Fallowfield is now completely open. #otttraffic — @OttawaPolice

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder is now calling for a review of emergency plans in light of what happened.

To all those inconvenienced last night & again this morning out here in #Barrhaven rest assured I will be demanding a high level review of emergency plan for all times Fallowfield is closed Stay tuned @Ottawa_Traffic — @BarrhavenJan

For many, the road closure became something like a 'carmageddon.'

Here's what you had to say:

Fallowfield park and ride can only be accessed from WB Woodroffe due to crash. #ottnews @cbcotttraffic pic.twitter.com/1HWcmDk4I1 — @CBCDrumAssign

Traffic backed up on Longfields all the way from Woodroffe to LDHSS - what happens when Fallowfield shuts down — @RebeccaRuns

don't try sneaking thru McDonald's/Tim Horton's parking lot to get to park & ride, there's police tape to stop you fm crossing Fallowfield. — @janeylaur