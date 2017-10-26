A single-vehicle collision caused traffic chaos in Barrhaven Thursday morning.

A car crashed into a light standard in the median around 5:30 a.m., according to Ottawa police.

The pole was so badly damaged, it was clear it was going to fall, but because city crews didn't know which way it would fall, the whole road was shut down, said Const. Chuck Benoit.

That closure of the main east-west route came right at the start of rush hour, cutting off much of the west-end community from the rest of the city and slowing traffic to a crawl.

Because the road was closed, traffic was also backed up on both Greenbank Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

Three OC Transpo routes that don't use the transit way were still allowed along Fallowfield Road even as regular traffic wasn't.

The road reopened around five hours later at 10:45 a.m.

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder is now calling for a review of emergency plans in light of what happened.

For many, the road closure became something like a 'carmageddon.'

