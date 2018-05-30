Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Barrhaven

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a condo building on Chapman Mills Drive this morning.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. along the 600 block of Chapman Mills Drive, between Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive.

The road is closed and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

3rd Alarm Fire - 600 blk of Champman Mills Dr b/n Woodroffe & Longfields. Residents are asked to avoid the area. Slow Down. Move Over for emergency vehicles <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/dj3jxm00Hg">pic.twitter.com/dj3jxm00Hg</a> —@OttFire

No other details were immediately available.