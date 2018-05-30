Skip to Main Content
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Barrhaven

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a condo building on Chapman Mills Drive Wednesday morning.

Residents being asked to avoid the area

Firefighters battle a fire in a row of condos along Chapman Mills Drive on Wednesday morning. (Roland Carrier/Radio-Canada)

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a condo building on Chapman Mills Drive this morning.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. along the 600 block of Chapman Mills Drive, between Woodroffe Avenue and Longfields Drive.

The road is closed and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

