Fed up Barrhaven residents left in the cold by what they describe as poor, unreliable route 95 bus service held a community meeting Tuesday night to voice their frustrations with city councillors.

Last December, the city introduced new winter service adjustments to OC Transpo on several routes, including the 95 which serves the bustling suburb of Barrhaven.

The changes were billed by the city as a move to "improve service in growing communities" but some in Barrhaven say they've done nothing but make service worse.

"I'm tired of being stranded at Fallowfield [station]. I'm asking for your help," said an exasperated Robert Finkle at the town hall meeeting.

Others at the meeting chimed in: "It's worth it to drive."

Another one said "What they introduced in December is not working. I waited 45 minutes to get on a bus. That's crazy."

Around 80 people attended the meeting, including one woman who took aim at the city's planning department, pointing to the rapid development in the south end as the cause for the transit mess.

"It's been very poor planning all along. I don't think the city planned for this," she shouted.

#LifeOnThe95 sparks debate

But what helped spark the meeting on Tuesday was a social media campaign by Amanda Bernardo.

Since January, the Half Moon Bay resident took to Twitter to start a discussion with the hashtag #LifeOnThe95, chronicling her commuter woes from Barrhaven to downtown and back.

The posts caught the attention of Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder, who calls the situation "not acceptable."

I told @OC_Transpo management this is not acceptable. I have never seen the number of complaints about OC! Getting to the bottom of it! Residents didn’t wait for full year to get crappy service. As well investigating why so many standing all way in AM. — @BarrhavenJan

Additional feedback - entire threads if you’d like more #lifeonthe95 pic.twitter.com/qzfymDT2NR — @AmandaBernardo

Bernardo told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning before the meeting she chose to live in Barrhaven because the neighbourhood is more affordable for first-time home buyers like herself.

"Unfortunately, for me to live closer to the downtown core was not something that I could consider. So I don't think I anticipated how long the commute was going to take me. It is something that I am now slightly regretting," she said.

"But at the same time I don't think it should be something that deters people from living in one end of town from the next. We're all taxpayers and we should be getting that same type of effective service no matter where you live."

'I actually dread the bus ride home'

Many decried the commute from Barrhaven to downtown and back, saying it often takes well over an hour on a good day.

The replacement of route 177 with the new 95 Cambrian route, they said, only made things worse.

Robert Finkle, who also lives in Half Moon Bay, said getting home from downtown can take up to 90 minutes some days with the new 95 Cambrian route.

Robert Finkle said his commute can take an hour-and-a-half some days after the city tweaked the bus schedule in Barrhaven. (Joe Lofaro/CBC)

It was introduced to better serve the growing subdevelopment of Half Moon Bay.

But since it came into service, riders like Finkle said the route is often cancelled or takes too long to get to every stop.

"I actually dread the bus ride home because I don't know how long it's going to be or if I'm going to be outside in the elements for a long time," he told CBC News.

Melissa Newhook said she has lived in various communities and said the current situation in Barrhaven is worse than that in Kanata and most of Orléans.

"It's one of the fastest growing areas anywhere in the city and instead of giving us an express [route] like we had asked for, we got an extended 95 with all its problems," Newhook said.

Residents were asked to put their concerns in writing on large maps in the meeting room. (Joe Lofaro/CBC)

Councillor wants answers

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder said there has been a "dramatic increase" in the number of residents griping about the 95 Cambrian in recent months.

"It's nonsensical what's happening here," she said in an interview.

"The bus is entirely full, the drivers pass them, buses are missing, there's no schedule, they're sending small buses."

She asked OC Transpo not to attend Tuesday's meeting to avoid it turning into a shouting match, she said.

Instead, staff will share feedback from residents with OC Transpo so the transit agency can find a solution.