Remains of 79 people found during construction of the downtown light rail tunnel will be moved to their final resting place at Beechwood Cemetery, but not before the public has had a chance to pay their respects.

The city is inviting people to attend a public visitation taking place on Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canadian Museum of History, where the individuals will be interred in 52 caskets.

The remains were unearthed during Confederation Line construction under Queen Street in 2013 and 2014.

The construction site is the former location of the Barrack Hill Cemetery, where Bytown's earliest residents were buried.

The cemetery closed in 1845 and human remains were moved to a newer cemetery in Sandy Hill. But the light rail construction revealed that not all of the bodies were moved.

Cemetery established in 1827

Barrack Hill was established in 1827 and was the final resting place for many Bytown residents who died of diptheria, malaria and other illnesses, as well as canal workers who perished on the job.

Sunday's visitation will host experts available to discuss the Barrack Hill archaeological finds, research discoveries and the history of life in early Bytown.

The individuals will be re-interred at Beechwood Cemetery in October.