A hay-filled barn in Ottawa's rural west end will have to be demolished after it was heavily damaged by fire Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release fire crews were called to the barn at 3741 Dominion Springs Rd., near Kinburn Side Road and Highway 417, at 2:23 p.m.

Firefighters used foam to suppress the flames.

The barn, approximately about three kilometres northeast of Pakenham, Ont., contained more than 1,000 bales of hay when the fire started.

2nd alarm barn fire on Dominion Springs Road in Kinburn, 1000 + hay bails on fire. Crews working on suppression. @OttFire @OttawaFirePIO pic.twitter.com/srVBzSJOVh — @District8Chief

Ottawa firefighters requested the assistance of nearby fire stations in Mississippi Mills, Almonte and Pakenham.

More equipment is being dispatched to the scene to demolish the barn.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which is under investigation.