Several animals died when a barn that was used to teach children about farm safety caught fire in Ottawa's rural west end Monday morning.

Neighbours called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames coming from the Quonset hut on the hobby farm on Stonecrest Road.

The structure was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, and by the time the fire was extinguished only the building's steel frame remained.

Some family pets were killed in a metal barn fire in rural west Ottawa Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Todd Horricks/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said a few sheep, goats, a cat and a horse died in the fire.

"We believe that the livestock did perish," said sector chief Todd Horricks. He said one cat managed to escape the fire.

Farm Experience School was run as a day camp for children to learn about farm safety, Horricks said. The barn housing the animals also contained hay and straw, along with an electrical system to keep water troughs from freezing.

Firefighters say the Farm Experience School was used to teach children about farm safety. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Working barn fire on Stonecrest Rd is under control. Unfortunately, a small amount of live stock was lost (family pets). FF’s are working on overhaul and awaiting heavy equipment to assist @OttFire pic.twitter.com/EJLfg7yZqa — @District8Chief

With no hydrants near the rural property, water had to be trucked in to fight the fire.

Firefighters also had to battle extreme cold, with temperatures dipping below –30 with the windchill. Horricks said despite the cold, firefighters didn't encounter problems with equipment freezing.

While the fire was out by 7:30 a.m., firefighters spent the rest of the morning dousing hotspots. Concerned the remaining structure could collapse, they had to wait for heavy machinery to remove the frame before entering.

The steel roof of the barn has been completely removed. This should allow firefighters and an investigator to get inside, extinguish any remaining hot spots and look for the cause of the early morning fire #ottnews pic.twitter.com/8CAC2qlbn0 — @KimberleyMolina

Horricks said it's been a difficult morning for the family that owns the farm. "It's emotional. They certainly have a bond with [the animals]," he said. "It's like family."

CBC News contacted the family and was told they did not want to speak.