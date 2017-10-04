"We have to tear it apart piece by piece and put out each bale separately," said Fire Chief Adrian Dearman. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A fire in a shed filled with hundreds of hay bales is being investigated as possible spontaneous combustion, a phenomenon more likely to pose a risk for farmers with this year's soggy summer.

Some 1,600 round bales caught fire Monday afternoon at a farm at 3741 Dominion Springs Rd., near Kinburn Side Road and Highway 417.

Firefighters worked through the night to put out the fire and remained Tuesday, dousing stubborn plumes of smoke that emerged from the hay.

The hay was stored in a coverall, or hoop-style building, that had no electrical utilities.

Investigators haven't determined the cause, but rural sector chief Adrian Dearman said the spontaneous combustion of the hay was being considered.

Wet hay heats up

Spontaneous combustion in hay bales is a phenomenon spurred on, somewhat counterintuitively, by rainy conditions.

During the rainy summer, many farmers across Ontario put away very wet hay, said Dan Carlow, a manager in the environmental management branch at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

That wetness speeds along fermentation with the bale, a process that causes a buildup of heat and gas that leads to a chemical reaction and, if unchecked, fire.

So Carlow advises farmers to measure the moisture content of the hay they store to ensure that it isn't above 20 to 25 per cent moisture content. And all hay needs to be checked for runaway rising temperatures.

"At 55 C and below, you're probably OK, but above 55 you need to be diligent, hunker down and keep an eye on it," said Carlow.

If temperatures gets too hot, farmers should not to try to move hay bales without help, since exposing the reaction to oxygen can trigger combustion, said Carlow.

"We encourage farmers to monitor their hay storages and if they see temperatures rising it's best to contact their fire department," he said.

Not a factor in earlier fire, says farmer

The cause of another Ottawa farm fire on Prince of Wales Drive this summer is still undetermined.

But Peter Ruiter, whose Blackrapids farm caught fire in August, says he has ruled out spontaneous combustion of hay stored in his barns.

"Not a chance," said Ruiter, who said the hay had been baled five months earlier.

Officially, the cause of that fire is undetermined.

Hay bale temperatures

Ontario's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs publishes an online guide to preventing spontaneous combustion of barns where they explain the dangers of building heat.