Ottawa firefighters are at the scene of a barn fire in Nepean.

The barn sits on a farm in the 2600 block of Prince of Wales Drive, north of Fallowfield Road.

There were reports of cattle inside the barn, Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said.

Firefighters are attempting to protect other buildings on the property as the wind is fanning the flames in their direction, she said.

Tankers take water to the barn near Barrhaven that caught fire Friday afternoon. (Courtesy of Ottawa Fire Services)

The fire sent a thick plume of black smoke into the sky. (Courtesy of Sarah Gray)

Photos show flames and a massive plume of black smoke emanating from the farm.

People are advised to stay away from the area.

More to come.