A woman's body has been found following a barn fire near Pembroke, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP were called to the scene on Zanders Road shortly before noon Monday. Laurentian Valley Township firefighters were already on scene battling the fire when OPP arrived.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified. Police and firefighters remain at the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire unfolds.

Police are not releasing the woman's identity until relatives have been notified.