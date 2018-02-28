An Ottawa barbershop will be offering more than cuts and shaves Wednesday evening when it becomes a venue for men to discuss black male stereotypes.

The event at Rite Cut Barber Shop on St. Laurent Boulevard is being hosted by Carleton University PhD student Warren Clarke, who said he chose the location because he believes it's a space that black men find comforting and non-threatening.

"Many black men frequent barbershops," he said. "The conversations are already happening, and this is an opportunity to continue the dialogue."

Clarke is hoping the environment will encourage participants to speak freely about the negative stereotypes they face, and how those misconceptions affect their lives.

"The common stereotypes are hyper-sexual, violent, even thugs," he said. "They continue, and have become naturalized in our society."

Those stereotypes can make it challenging for black men to seek employment or get into educational programs, Clarke said.

"It's very hard for many black men to achieve upward mobility because of how they are perceived before they even walk in the door," he said.

Acknowledging, avoiding stereotypes

Clarke is hoping the barbershop discussion will not only acknowledge those stereotypes, but offer ideas for getting past them.

Clarke has dedicated much of his academic and professional career to helping youth overcome social barriers in Ontario's education and judicial systems.

He's also hoping the discussion about black masculinity will lead to larger conversations about relationships; particularly relationships with women.

"What I learned is that relationships between black women and black men are tricky," he said.

"It's one where many women of colour find it difficult to connect with black men. But the same narrative exists for the black men as well."

'The conversations are happening'

As a black man, Clarke said his own experience has been a mix of ups and downs.

"There's moments where I feel like I can't get into certain social spaces, or I shouldn't try or I should just give up," he said.

Clarke is hoping this first discussion will lead to others, not only in barbershops, but in other locations such as community centres.

"I want people to understand that the conversations are happening, but let's put some action toward it and let's support each other."

The discussion begins at 6 p.m. at Rite Cut Barber Shop, 908 St. Laurent Blvd.