Gunshots reported near Bank and Walkley roads for 3rd straight night

Ottawa police found shell casings after a report of gunshots in the area of Bank Street and Walkley Road for the third night in a row Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Baycrest and Cedarwood drives around 10:30 p.m.

They found shell casings there, just like they did the previous two nights in the area.

Tuesday night, police found casings near the corner of Walkley Road and Cedarwood while Wednesday, it was near Banff and Ledbury avenues.

In all three cases, there were no reported injuries and no arrests.

The police investigation continues.