Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man after a series of daytime bank robberies in which a disguised man jumped over the counter and demanded money before fleeing.

Police said the arrest came after a chase following a Tuesday afternoon robbery at a bank on the 700 block of March Road.

A man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash after vaulting the counter and making a demand of cash. No weapon was seen and there were no injuries.

Police later spotted a vehicle travelling east on highway 417 and attempted to stop the vehicle but did not pursue. Later the vehicle was spotted abandoned near the end of Churchill Avenue.

The suspect was located by police and police dogs at a parking garage near Churchill Avenue. The man was treated for a minor dog bite injury at a hospital and then released, police said.

A 38-year-old man from Ottawa has been charged not only with that robbery, but also similar robberies on Sept. 7, Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 this year.

He faces 12 counts of robbery, four counts of wearing a disguise, five counts of breach of recognizance and one count of failing to stop for police.