Shell casings found for second straight night in south Ottawa
Shell casings were found near the intersection of Banff and Ledbury avenues around midnight Thursday. It followed a report of shots fired nearby the previous night.
Ottawa police said there were no reports of injuries and no suspects have been identified.
It follows another report of shots fired near the intersection of Walkley Road and Cedarwood Drive on Tuesday night.
There were no reported injuries and no arrests there either, police said.