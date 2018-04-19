Skip to Main Content
Shell casings found for second straight night in south Ottawa

Shell casings were found near the intersection of Banff and Ledbury avenues around midnight Thursday. It followed a report of shots fired nearby the previous night.

No reported injuries at either scene

CBC News ·
Ottawa police search the area of Banff and Ledbury avenues after finding shell casings early in the morning on Thursday, April 19. (CBC)

Ottawa police said there were no reports of injuries and no suspects have been identified.

It follows another report of shots fired near the intersection of Walkley Road and Cedarwood Drive on Tuesday night.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests there either, police said.

Ottawa police are investigating a report of shots fired in south Ottawa for the second straight day. 0:30
