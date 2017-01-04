A 57-year-old man from Bancroft, Ont., is facing charges of sexually assaulting a minor dating back to 2002.

The allegations were brought to the attention of Ontario Provincial Police in Bancroft in November.

One victim has been identified, according to OPP Const. Philippe Regamey.

The 57-year-old was later charged with:

Sexual assault with threat of harm to a third person.

Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

Invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16 years of age.

Overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

Uttering threats.

Sexual assault.

Sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Possession of a schedule I substance.

Possession of a schedule II substance.

He appeared in court in Belleville, Ont., in late December.

Bancroft is about 220 kilometres west of Ottawa.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).