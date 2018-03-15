A woman was found dead after an early-morning fire at the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre in Bancroft, Ont.

Bancroft OPP were called to the facility on Alice Street in Bancroft, around 220 kilometres west of Ottawa, just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

An "elderly" woman's body was found after the fire, OPP said in a news release.

Her name is not being released because police are still trying to reach her friends and family.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It's under investigation by police, the Bancroft Fire Department, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the coroner.

Residents from the retirement home have been temporarily moved to the Bancroft Bible Chapel on Hastings Street North, and people who want to check on their loved ones are asked to go there.