Police ID woman killed in Bancroft retirement home fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has determined that careless smoking caused an accidental fire that took the life of a 74-year-old woman in Bancroft, Ont.

Police have also identified the woman who lost her life in the fire as Margaret Kellestine of Bancroft.

The fire broke out early in the morning on March 15 at the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre.

Other seniors in the facility had to be briefly evacuated to a nearby chapel, but the fire damage was limited to Kellestine's second-floor unit.

Bancroft is about 220 kilometres west of Ottawa.