Adrian Warmerdam was lying on the couch at his house when he heard his mother, who was sitting at the kitchen table eating breakfast, sound startled.

Nathalie Warmerdam got louder and louder, then started to scream.

"It seemed a little strange, so I stood up," Adrian Warmerdam, 22, told the jury Monday at accused triple murderer Basil Borutski's trial.

"That's when I saw her running through the kitchen towards me … I saw somebody was behind her. They rounded the corner, coming through the living room I was in, and then I saw the person following her seemed to be Basil holding a gun, so I immediately ran out of the house.

"On the way out of the house I heard what seemed [to be] a gunshot. I ran out into the bush and I called 911 and waited for police."

Basil Borutski, 60, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Nathalie Warmerdam, Anastasia Kuzyk and Carol Culleton. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod)

'My purpose was to avoid Basil'

The bodies of Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, and Carol Culleton, 66, were found at three separate locations in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, who turned 60 last week, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf due to his refusal to enter one.

Adrian Warmerdam told Crown attorney Julie Scott that when he saw Basil and his mother running in the living room, Basil was about a metre behind her holding a gun at chest height, pointed toward her. He said he didn't hear any specific words coming from his mother or Basil.

Asked why he ran, Warmerdam told court, "Because I had just seen Basil with a gun. My purpose was to avoid Basil."

He hid in the bush near the house, called 911 on the cellphone he had with him, and stayed lying on his stomach in the bush until police arrived, he testified.

Court was shown surveillance video from the house, which shows a man walking into the house, Adrian Warmerdam running out, and then a man calmly walking to a vehicle in the driveway and backing out.

Asked whether the man was Basil, Warmerdam told court the video was small and blurry, but that he assumed so. He also testified that prior to Sept. 22, 2015, he had last seen Basil years earlier when Basil was living at the house.

Court earlier heard the end of the evidence about Kuzyk's killing, including information about Borutski's criminal history involving both Kuzyk and the Warmerdams.