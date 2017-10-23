The trial of accused triple murderer Basil Borutski is expected to resume this morning with more testimony about the killing of Anastasia Kuzyk.

Crown attorneys Julia Scott and Jeffery Richardson last week finished calling witnesses to testify about the killing of Carol Culleton, and started in on the Kuzyk evidence with testimony from the victim's sister.

Anastasia Kuzyk was found dead inside her home on Szczipior Road in Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015. She had been shot with a 12-gauge shotgun. (Submitted )

Eva Kuzyk told court what happened the day a man named Basil showed up at her sister's house with a gun. Court also heard the 911 call she made after running from the home for her life.

The bodies of Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, Culleton, 66, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, were found at three separate locations in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, who turned 60 last week, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf due to his refusal to enter one.

Borutski begins to participate

For the first two and a half weeks of proceedings Borutski appeared uninterested in what was happening. He wouldn't answer questions when asked, wouldn't look at the judge or lawyers while being spoken to, wouldn't accept documents handed to him, and would sometimes even squeeze his eyes shut.

But that changed last Wednesday as the Crown was beginning to wrap its evidence for the Culleton homicide. When Ron Ethier, a friend of Culleton's, took the stand, Borutski tapped loudly several times on the glass of his prisoner's box and pointed at a pencil near lawyer James Foord, the amicus curiae who's been appointed to ensure Borutski gets a fair trial.

Borutski had been refusing to participate in his trial, despite the fact he's representing himself, and would sometimes squeeze his eyes shut while being addressed by the judge or lawyers. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod/CBC)

Foord passed Borutski a pencil, then Borutski put on a pair of glasses and started writing notes on paper, something he also hadn't done previously.

It happened again Thursday after the Crown finished asking questions of Eva Kuzyk. Borutski, who had been taking notes, tapped loudly on the glass and waved several sheets of paper back and forth.

Proceedings were halted, Foord looked at the pages with Pat McCann — the lawyer appointed to cross-examine Crown witnesses who don't feel comfortable facing questions from Borutski — and after a recess, McCann asked Kuzyk questions on Borutski's behalf.