Accused triple murderer Basil Borutski was convicted of assaulting and attempting to choke victim Anastasia Kuzyk the year before she was killed, at a time when he was also on probation for offences against another of the three victims, his trial jury heard Monday.

Anastasia Kuzyk was found dead inside her home on Szczipior Road in Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015. She had been shot with a 12-gauge shotgun. (Submitted )

The bodies of Kuzyk, 36, Carol Culleton, 66, and Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, were found at three separate locations in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2015.

Borutski, who turned 60 last week, faces three counts of first-degree murder and is representing himself. The court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf due to his refusal to enter one.

Crown attorneys Julie Scott and Jeffery Richardson started presenting evidence about the Kuzyk homicide last week with testimony from her sister.

On Monday, Scott read out the details of Borutski's criminal history with Kuzyk.

Scott told court he was convicted of assault, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation after an incident in September 2014. He was released from custody on Dec. 27, 2014, and began two years of probation, which was due to end Dec. 26, 2016.

Court also heard that when he assaulted Kuzyk, Borutski was on probation for offences against Warmerdam and her son, Adrian Warmerdam; namely, two counts of uttering threats, mischief to property and disobeying an order of the court. His two-year probation for that incident was set to expire Jan. 7, 2015.

Fingerprint matched accused, jury hears

On Monday court also heard from OPP Const. Adam Nitschmann, a forensic identification officer who processed fingerprints taken from the door to Kuzyk's home. One of them matched with a print taken from Borutski, he told the jury of six women and six men.​

The room was silent while a video of the homicide scene in Kuzyk's kitchen was also shown in court.

A friend of one of the victims, sitting on a bench reserved for friends and relatives, often looked over at Borutski in the prisoner's box, as if waiting for a reaction.

Borutski was silent and still while the evidence was presented, as he has been for most of the 11 days the trial has been sitting so far.