This time of year always evokes one of two reactions in children: pure joy or palpable horror.
While parents rush around town buying shoes, binders and markers, some younger members of the family stew about their upcoming classes and teachers.
We asked you to capture the reactions of the day — from the perspectives of teachers, parents and kids — and here were some of our favourites.
First Day of the 2017-2018 School Year! #ottawaprivateschools #Ottawa #ottslowchat #ottawaschools pic.twitter.com/bp1Ur43l5T—
@WestboroAcademy
And bc school starts today, hello ottawa ✌🏼🇨🇦 good luck to me 🙈 pic.twitter.com/8th09eXOBB—
@kairicafrenchx