Gatineau police discovered a 7-month-old baby sitting on the rear floor of a vehicle it pulled over during an early morning traffic enforcement blitz on Tuesday.

Police said an infant car seat was present on the backseat when the vehicle was pulled over at 7:45 a.m. on Aylmer Road.

The driver received a ticket for not safely placing a child in a restrained car seat.

The offence carries a $127 fine and three demerit points.

Police said the baby was safely secured in the car seat before the person was allowed to drive away.

Gatineau police remind parents and caregivers of the importance of placing a infant in an approved child restraint seat and securely attaching it to the vehicle seat.