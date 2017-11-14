New
Aylmer residents told not to use water after odour detected
Residents in parts of Gatineau's Aylmer district are being told to not drink their water after a 'hydrocarbon odour' was detected Tuesday.
Nearly 2,000 residents are affected by the water advisory
Residents in parts of Gatineau's Aylmer district are being told to not drink or otherwise use their water.
The City of Gatineau issued the warning Tuesday afternoon after a "hydrocarbon odour" was detected.
The affected area is bounded by Eardley Road, des Allumettières Boulevard, and Broad, Bagot, Gordon and North Streets.
Nearly 2,000 residents are affected by the water advisory, the City of Gatineau said.
Not even boiling the water will make it safe for consumption or use, the city said.
Residents are instead being asked to use bottled water for bathing, cooking, brushing and drinking.
Bottled water will be distributed tonight at the Paul-Pelletier Aquatic Centre, the city said. Showers there will be available until 10 p.m.
