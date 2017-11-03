Gatineau police say they're searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed for refusing to buy something advertised online.

Officers were called to 69 Symmes Road in the city's Aylmer sector at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the victim, a 44-year-old man, had agreed to meet two people who were trying to sell him an unspecified item.

When the man refused to buy it, the suspects followed him home, forced open his door, and demanded money, police said. He was then stabbed in the arm.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.