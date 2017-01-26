Gatineau police have arrested four people after students at an Aylmer school reported seeing a person enter a nearby apartment building with a firearm.

Police set up a security perimeter at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near École Internationale du Village, closing several nearby streets and evacuating some residents in the area.

Two students reported seeing the armed man enter the building at 17 Rue Thomas on Tuesday, but only came forward with that information today, said Gatineau Police Service spokesman Jean-Paul Le May.

Gatineau police spokesperson Jean-Paul Le May speaks about a police operation in the city's Aylmer sector on Jan. 26, 2017. (CBC)

Police have not revealed why the four people were arrested or what they might be charged with.

At no time Thursday were the school's students in danger, said Le May.

"We had police officers present inside the school. The students were kept inside the school but at the opposite side of where the potential threat was," Le May said.

The school was not locked down and students were able to go home at the end of the day, a spokesperson for the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais told CBC News.

The investigation is ongoing. As of 6:40 p.m., many streets near Aylmer's marina remained closed.