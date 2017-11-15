More than 24 hours after a tap water advisory was declared, residents in Gatineau's Aylmer sector say they are losing patience and looking for answers from city officials.

At the Paul-Pelletier aquatic centre Wednesday night, residents shuttled packages of bottled water to their cars, as a steady stream of people entered the centre. It's one of two locations where the city is providing free bottled water to residents affected by the tap water advisory.

"It's been crazy," said Amélie Dumais. "No shower. No food. No drinking. No washing. No nothing. We have to go to neighbours, to friends, to families. It's been crazy."

More than anything, Dumais said she wants the city to explain what happened and when residents can expect the advisory to be lifted.

"What happened exactly? We don't really know," she said. "It's a bit scary to know that we're drinking water out of the tap and we don't really know what's in the water."

Aylmer resident Amélie Dumais says she was shocked by the City of Gatineau's latest water advisory, which prevents her from using tap water even if it's been boiled. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Cause of contamination unknown

The advisory has been in place since Tuesday afternoon, when workers repairing part of the city's water pumping system detected the smell of hydrocarbons in the water.

The city has told residents not to drink the water, nor to use it for washing, cooking or doing the dishes. Not even boiling the water will make it safe for consumption or use, the city said.

More than 2,000 homes are affected in the area bounded by Boulevard des Allumetières, Eardley Road, and North, Gordon, Bagot and Broad Streets.

L'avis de non-consommation de l'eau potable pour une partie d'#Aylmer est maintenu jusqu'à nouvel ordre https://t.co/Fd1qnn3B5B #Gatineau pic.twitter.com/G3SmDrqm15 — @ville_gatineau

Yves Melanson, a spokesperson for the City of Gatineau, said the water advisory is strictly a preventative measure, adding he is not aware of any reported illnesses or injuries due to the water.

While water test results from Tuesday were negative, Melanson said, there was still a slight trace of hydrocarbons detected, leading the city to maintain the ban. Further test results were expected Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the contamination is still unknown, but Melanson suggested aging infrastructure may be to blame, with parts of the city's main water line dating back to the 1860s and 1920s.

'This is unacceptable'

For Fareed Khan, the water advisory is just the latest sign that the city needs to step up and fix its failing infrastructure.

Khan said he remembers hearing about Gatineau water advisories back when he lived in Ottawa. But since moving to Aylmer two years ago, he says he's now seriously concerned about the safety of the city's water system.

"This is unacceptable," Khan said. "People should not have to go through this. You can't bathe. You can't cook. You can't wash. You basically can't do anything. So how are you supposed to function?"

Khan is calling on both the City of Gatineau and the province to repair the water system and prevent any further disruptions.

The city will continue to provide bottled water free of charge Thursday at the Paul-Pelletier aquatic centre on Chemin d'Aylmer and the Entre Nous community centre on Front Street. Residents can also use the showers at the aquatic centre.