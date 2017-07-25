A man in his 50s died in hospital after being found in a residential pool in Gatineau's Aylmer neighbourhood on Monday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to 228 avenue de la Colline, between Boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne and rue Samuel-Edey, just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The man had been found unconscious, police said.

Paramedics took him to hospital and tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Foul play is not considered a factor, but Gatineau police are investigating.