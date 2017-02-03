A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Awale Hussein, who is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to the stabbing death of Brian Boucher.

Police say Hussein, 23, is believed to be in the Ottawa area. He may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Boucher, 24, has been identified as the first homicide victim in Ottawa of 2017.

Police identified Brian Boucher as the victim of Ottawa's first homicide of 2017. A family friend says this is a picture of the 24-year-old. (Facebook)

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St. — a home on a small street between Cyrville Road and Lemieux Street that also boasts a hotel and a car dealership — at 5:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Boucher was found in critical condition and was taken to hospital, according to Ottawa Police Service spokesman Const. Chuck Benoit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).