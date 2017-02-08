Awale Hussein, accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Brian Boucher, turned himself in to Ottawa police Wednesday morning.

Hussein, 23, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to Ottawa's first homicide of 2017.

Police say 24-year-old Boucher was hanging out with friends at home when the stabbing around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Police identified Brian Boucher as the victim of Ottawa's first homicide of 2017. (Facebook)

That's when police, paramedics and firefighters were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St. — a home on a small street between Cyrville Road and Lemieux Street.

Boucher was found in critical condition and was taken to hospital, according to police.

Hussein was charged in absentia when the warrant was issued last Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9.