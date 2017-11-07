Audrey Bureau might be new to the council table, but she's no stranger to politics.

"I think my first campaign was maybe when I was four or five years old," said Bureau, the newly elected councillor for Gatineau's Aylmer district, speaking on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Bureau is the daughter of Marc Bureau, who was mayor of Gatineau from 2005 to 2013 and before that, a Gatineau city councillor. Her mother Christiane Gourde-Bureau is a school board trustee and was a councillor for the former city of Hull.

Marc Bureau was mayor of Gatineau from 2005 to 2013. His daughter Audrey Bureau was recently elected to city council in Gatineau.

Bureau has worked as a lawyer and in federal politics, including as an assistant to Pontiac MP Will Amos, so she brings political experience of her own to the council table. Still, having a father with recent experience at Gatineau City Hall was a benefit to her campaign, she said.

"It's been helpful to know why city council has been deciding this and that. He's given me insight (into) why decisions were made," Bureau said. "So that was really helpful to help me make my own decisions and my own program for my district."

Merci Aylmer!!!!!! Thank you so much!!!!! https://t.co/upegvVXjmL — @AudreyBureau

That program will prioritize infrastructure, she said, from public transit to libraries and arenas. She'll be working to deliver it as part of a council that includes Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, the newly re-elected mayor who unseated her dad in 2013.

"I don't hold a grudge against Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin," Bureau said. "I've always said it from the beginning, you can't hold a grudge in politics. It's not healthy."