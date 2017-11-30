Ottawa's auditor general delivered a number of worrying audits Thursday, all pointing to a lack of oversight by city staff on a number of fronts.

Of particular concern, Ken Hughes and his team found "weaknesses and gaps" in security measures meant to protect remote access to the city's IT system.

The problems, according to the audit, pose "potentially significant risks to IT security, reliability and service delivery."

Other audits found that:

City staff have not reviewed eligibility requirements for child-care subsidies, costing the city an estimated $1.5 million more in subsidies than it should be paying.

There is insufficient oversight of the city's contract with the Lansdowne partners. The audit found there was no reserve trust fund set up, as required; nor has the city reviewed insurance requirements for Lansdowne.

The Ottawa Farmers' Market isn't paying the rents and utility fees outlined in the original agreements, with an "improperly authorized side agreement" taking its place.

The city isn't following up on the quality of asphalt being used by its contractors to fix roads and potholes. The auditor's office checked a few samples and found they all failed. As well, the auditor found that the lowest-cost contractor was not hired.

Audits of the regulatory framework covering the city's LRT project, as well as Ottawa Public Health's emergency preparedness, were relatively positive.



