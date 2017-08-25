An ATV driver from South Dundas is dead after a crash in North Dundas on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Thompson Road near Steen Road — about 60 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa — at about 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, OPP said in a media release issued Friday.

Christopher Merkley, 27, was heading north on Steen Road when he entered onto Thompson Road and collided with an eastbound cube van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

The driver of the cube van was not injured.

An OPP investigation continues.