Man wanted in attempted sexual assault at Little Italy bus stop

Ottawa police are looking for a man they believed tried to sexually assault a woman as she waited at a Little Italy bus stop.

Police say suspect pulled 22-year-old woman into bushes

Ottawa police are looking for a man in his early-to-mid-30s in connection with an attempted sexual assault at an OC Transpo stop in Little Italy early Saturday morning. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The 22-year-old woman was waiting for an OC Transpo bus near Preston and Young streets at around 12:45 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, police said.

According to police, the man dragged the woman into the bushes and attempted to assault her.

Two passersby intervened, police said, and the man fled west on Young Street.

Ottawa police believe the man is in his early-to-mid-30s, approximately five-foot-ten, with an average build and a "beer belly."

Police said the man had crooked teeth and was wearing a black-and-red ball cap, a black-and-red T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The public should be "vigilant and cautious," police added.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

