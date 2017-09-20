A 73-year-old man from Mississippi Mills, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder after a female was attacked Wednesday in a home in the eastern Ontario community of Almonte.

Lanark County police were called to the home at 12:39 a.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, OPP said in a news release.

An altercation had happened at the home, they said, and a female had been seriously injured. She was treated at hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have charged a man with attempted murder, uttering threats and overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating or strangling another person.

He was taken into custody until a bail hearing Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth, Ont.

His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, police said.