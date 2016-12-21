A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, forcible confinement, theft and more after a stabbing on Albert Street earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 20s was stabbed in the left arm in a home on the 700 block of Albert Street, near Booth Street.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and a suspect was arrested nearby.

Christopher Campbell is charged with:

Attempted murder.

Aggravated assault.

Assault with a weapon.

Being in a dwelling unlawfully.

Committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend.

Theft under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central district investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).