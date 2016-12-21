A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, forcible confinement, theft and more after a stabbing on Albert Street earlier this week.
On Tuesday morning a man in his 20s was stabbed in the left arm in a home on the 700 block of Albert Street, near Booth Street.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and a suspect was arrested nearby.
Christopher Campbell is charged with:
- Attempted murder.
- Aggravated assault.
- Assault with a weapon.
- Being in a dwelling unlawfully.
- Committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend.
- Theft under $5,000.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central district investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).