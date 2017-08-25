A tent city pitched to make room for an expected influx of asylum seekers will remain empty until further notice, according to Cornwall, Ont. mayor Leslie O'Shaughnessy.

Almost 300 asylum seekers are currently being housed in the Nav Centre there, and the tent city has a capacity of 500 people.

But all the refugee claimants will be gone by the end of next week, O'Shaugnessy said Friday.

"[There is] no planned intake back to the Nav Centre. There's no need for Cornwall at this time," said O'Shaughnessy.

Immigration officials told the city that processing was proceeding quicker than expected at Quebec crossings.

O'Shaughnessy said the tent city, hastily built by 130 military members, will remain until Oct.1, and there's no guarantee it won't be needed between now and then.

Cornwall, Ont. mayor Leslie O'Shaughnessy said he was told the city won't get any new asylum seekers in the near future. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Project changing 'hour by hour'

Some residents and city councillors, however, are still looking for answers.

"It would be nice if the federal government spoke directly to residents," said Cornwall city councillor Bernadette Clement.

She added that people who live near the Nav Centre have been asking questions about the capacity, use and duration of the site.

Coun. Bernadette Clement's constituents have been looking for answers ever since the tent city popped up near their homes. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"This is a project that is changing hour by hour, so we have no idea at this point how and when the tents will be used," said Clement.

All in all, she says she's pleased with the way the situation has been handled, calling it "peaceful and well-organized."

The city has been told that the Nav Centre is needed for events in September, so any remaining asylum seekers may need to move to the tents.

According to immigration officials, none of the refugee claimants will settle in Cornwall.