Hundreds of asylum seekers hoping to start a new life in Canada are beginning the next part of their journey at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont.

They're being processed through the federal training complex in the city on the St. Lawrence River after being transferred from overflowing centres in Quebec.

Around 300 claimants, many of whom are originally from Haiti, were at the centre as of Friday afternoon. They were being brought in by white school buses adorned with a Government of Canada logo.

Many of those who were stepping off the buses were families with young children and babies.

'I just don't want to live in risk in the U.S.'

One of those hoping for a better life is Patricia, a 17-year-old who travelled all the way from Houston and crossed the border in New York State with her mother.

CBC has chosen not to use her last name out of concerns for her safety.

Patricia had been living in the U.S. since fleeing Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

'I just don't want to live in risk in the U.S. … they're kicking people out.' - Patricia, a 17-year-old asylum seeker

But after graduating from high school this spring, she feared being deported back to Haiti and a life that's so different from the one she's been living for the last seven years.

"I just don't want to live in risk in the U.S. … they're kicking people out," she said.

The temporary protection status for Haitians in the U.S. granted after the earthquake is set to expire in January 2017. The Department of Homeland Security considers Haiti to be a safe country now, and has warned that the U.S. doesn't intend to renew that status — prompting the deluge of asylum seekers crossing into Canada.

"I don't want to take the risk of living there, going to college, and probably some day somebody knocking on my door saying 'Hey you gotta go…. I don't want to risk that,'" Patricia said.

She said her dream is to go to university to become a doctor, not to return somewhere that's a painful reminder of everything her and her mother lost in the earthquake — including family, their home and possessions.

Francois Bonher is an asylum seeker who is staying at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont. and hopes to be able to relocate to the Montreal area. (CBC News)

Asylum seeker relieved to be in Cornwall

Francois Bonher, another asylum seeker who arrived at the centre from Quebec on Thursday, expressed relief at being able to stay in Cornwall for the time being.

"I'm comfortable," he said. "Canada, that's the best country."

Bonher said he doesn't know where he might end up, but he's hoping for somewhere around Montreal.

Overall, he said he's been happy with the warm reception he's received since crossing the border.

"Everything is the best. No matter what, the police and the people say 'Hi, good morning!' every time."

800 could be housed at building and in tents

The Nav Centre is expecting to house upwards of 800 people, said Barre Campbell, a spokesman with Canada Border Services Agency.

The centre is making around 300 rooms available, while members of the Royal Canadian Dragoons from CFB Petawawa were setting up tents on the grounds of the centre Friday.

75 members of Royal Cdn Dragoons from CFB Petawawa setting up overflow tents at Cornwall Nav Ctr. for asylum seekers 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ckQZs3UbF6 — @JudyTrinhCBC

The 50 tents could house 500 asylum seekers and are expected to be ready by Sunday. They still need raised flooring and generators for portable lights.

"It's not a detention centre ... it's a processing site," said Lt. Karyn Mazurek with the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of CFB Petawawa.

Porta-potties, showers, Wi-Fi being set up

Around 100 Canadian Forces personnel were called in by Public Safety Canada to assist in providing added infrastructure for the site, she said.

By Sunday Cdn soldiers will complete tent city. They still have to be raised, floors put in along w/wifi. Will house 500 asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/8kjZTdqpOp — @JudyTrinhCBC

Porta-potties and showers will also be set up.

The Cornwall facility is meant to ease the burden of asylum seekers that have been crossing illegally into Quebec. The RCMP announced Thursday that 3,800 migrants had crossed illegally into Quebec since Aug. 1.

A little more than 50 per cent of refugees are accepted into Canada, according to Gordon Campbell, an immigration lawyer with the firm Aubrey Campbell McLean in Cornwall.