Ottawa police are looking for suspects in a late-night investigation on Somerset Street West, where officers recovered a firearm and shut down traffic for more than an hour.

Police were called to a street near Chinatown to investigate a reported assault around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Robert Price said.

Shortly after officers arrived, police closed an area from Somerset Street West to Willow Street and Booth Street to Bell Street, both for public safety and to help contain potential suspects.

After a short foot chase, Price said an officer caught one suspect and recovered a gun.

One man was reportedly assaulted, though police said no one was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The roads were reopened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.