The Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit is seeking help identifying seven men who may have information related to the death of Ashton Dickson.

Ashton Dickson, 25, was remembered as 'lovable and laughable' by one of his football teammates. He was shot and killed outside a Rideau Street bar in June. (St. Francis Xavier University)

Dickson, 25, was shot to death outside a downtown bar in the early hours of June 26.

Police are also asking anyone who was in or near Mingle Room Bar and Grill on Rideau Street at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact major crime unit Det. Jim O'Connell-Smith at 613-236-1222, ext. 5149.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).