An Ottawa mother has issued a plea for the return of her son's ashes after they were stolen Saturday out of a car.

Grace Vontobel had stopped to get a coffee around 11 a.m. and parked her rental pickup truck on Barrette Street in Vanier.

When she returned to the car an hour later, her son's ashes were missing.

The ashes had been inside a tin shaped like a cupcake that was kept in a green Hulse, Playfair & McGarry Funeral & Cremation Services bag. A glass container was also missing.

She reported the theft to Ottawa police and in the meantime, a family friend has put out an urgent call for help to find the ashes.

Her son, Greg Vontobel, drowned in Algonquin Park on July 8. The 22-year-old had been working as a pastry commis, similar to a pastry chef, at the Arowhon Pines Resort for the summer, she said. He had graduated just weeks before from Algonquin College.

The Ministry of Labour opened an investigation into his death, but Vontobel said Greg's death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

"He went swimming alone without a life jacket and something happened. Nobody knows," she said.

The family is holding a memorial service in Algonquin Park on Sunday and was set to bury the ashes on Monday.

While she hopes to have the ashes returned by Sunday.

"We can always go back at a later date to bury them," Vontobel said. "I'd really like them back."