Gaining global attention for their cause is any activist's dream. But discovering that attention may have come about as part of a complex international ruse is quickly becoming their nightmare.

This is a cautionary tale of corporate espionage, and the sudden realization that some seemingly well-meaning campaigners and journalists may not always be what they appear.

Back in September 2016 I got a call from the U.K., from a man introducing himself as a filmmaker who had travelled the globe on the trail of the corrupt asbestos trade.

He introduced himself as Rob Moore, and said he'd heard about my reports looking into asbestos concerns in Canada.

Moore thought CBC might like to join his far-ranging investigation into the powerful asbestos industry.

While it was an intriguing invitation, there were red flags for me.

Conflict of interest

One concern was that he portrayed himself as both an anti-asbestos campaigner and an investigative journalist — for me, an uncomfortable conflict of interest.

After a few more phone conversations, some email exchanges and a quick read of his proposal, I sent him a note explaining it wasn't a project that fit my interests or area of research.

I did suggest he could speak to some of my contacts — easily found through a Google search of my stories — and I put him in touch with a freelance journalist in Toronto.

I didn't think about Rob Moore and his filmmaking project again until Kathleen Ruff reached out to me in early December 2016 with a story stranger than fiction — a story in which I played a cameo role.

Corporate spying accusations

Ruff, a Canadian campaigning for an asbestos ban, told me Moore had been accused of being a corporate spy, working for the very industry he'd claimed to be fighting against.

Kathleen Ruff has campaigned for an international asbestos ban for years, including her critical look at the Jeffrey asbestos mine in Quebec. The picture on the left shows the mine in 2011. (Left: Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press; Right: The Rideau Institute)

In a case now before the British courts, several anti-asbestos campaigners allege that for years Moore was being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to report back to the industry on the anti-asbestos movement.

For Ruff, who introduced the accused spy to executives at the Canadian Cancer Society and got him an audience with a Quebec MNA, the allegations were like a punch in the gut.

'It's an assault on democracy, an assault on the democratic process. I enabled that. I have to live with that.' - Kathleen Ruff

It was Ruff who referred Moore to me, too.

"It's an assault on democracy, an assault on the democratic process. I enabled that. I have to live with that," Ruff told me.

Over the past four years, Ruff met regularly with Moore, sharing countless hours of her time, her research, her contacts, her strategies and her plans.

In fact, two years ago, she helped Moore secure official accreditation during the conference of observers of the 2015 Rotterdam Convention — an international treaty promoting shared responsibilities in the importation of hazardous chemicals.

'Know your enemy'

"The key thing in a war is to know your enemy, to know what they know and what they don't know," said Ruff from her home in Smithers, B.C..

In the civil case filed in Britain's High Court of Justice in October, Moore and a corporate intelligence firm, K2 Intelligence Limited, are accused of spending years infiltrating a global network of anti-asbestos campaigners that includes Ruff.

It's alleged they worked on behalf of a corporate client, yet unnamed, to gather information about the campaign's leadership, strategies and funding.

Ruff hopes the corporate funder who hired Moore will be publicly exposed.

Other Canadians contacted and interviewed by Moore tell me they do feel betrayed, but say they didn't share any hidden secrets with him.

One claimed Moore confided he was actually a double agent, lending even more intrigue to the dramatic plot.

'David and Goliath battle'

"There's already a David and Goliath battle. The asbestos industry and many other industries use these tactics, spending millions of dollars to undermine the science and literature," said Ruff.

She believes other movements, including the effort to combat climate change, should also be wary of becoming infiltrated and ultimately undermined by corporate interests.

Investigative journalists yearn for stories of corruption and fraud to drop into their laps, but naturally skeptical reporters know they rarely do without strings attached — strings that may in this case turn out to be have been held by a corporate puppetmaster.

My minor brush with international espionage won't make me paranoid, but it will make me even more cautious when potential collaborators come calling.