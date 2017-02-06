The City of Gatineau has given the all-clear for the Centre Sportif on Boulevard de la Gappe to reopen following an asbestos scare last week.

The massive sports complex was shut down as a precaution last Thursday after a city crew conducting maintenance work on the chlorine feed system in the building's basement found part of a pipe containing a low level of chrysotile asbestos appeared to be in questionable condition.

That area of the facility is inaccessible to the public.

On Friday, specialists carried out a battery of tests, taking air samples throughout the complex. According to city officials the test results showed the building meets occupational health and safety standards.

The 200,000-square-foot facility contains an Olympic-sized pool, gymnasiums, courts and a fitness centre. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

They say there is no risk to the public and planned to reopen the entire facility as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The mechanical room where the pipe is located has been cleaned and remains closed until further work is completed in the coming days.

