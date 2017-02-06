The City of Gatineau has given the all-clear for the Centre Sportif on Boulevard de la Gappe to reopen following an asbestos scare last week.
The massive sports complex was shut down as a precaution last Thursday after a city crew conducting maintenance work on the chlorine feed system in the building's basement found part of a pipe containing a low level of chrysotile asbestos appeared to be in questionable condition.
That area of the facility is inaccessible to the public.
On Friday, specialists carried out a battery of tests, taking air samples throughout the complex. According to city officials the test results showed the building meets occupational health and safety standards.
They say there is no risk to the public and planned to reopen the entire facility as of 4 p.m. Monday.
The mechanical room where the pipe is located has been cleaned and remains closed until further work is completed in the coming days.
The 200,000-square-foot complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, gymnasiums, courts and a fitness centre.