A new multi-coloured view of Chaudière Falls, an exhibition that puts black women in the picture and a play addressing timely issues told with laughter are on the list for the weekend.

Mìwàte: Illumination of Chaudière Falls

It's a breathtaking spectacle, it's free and it is not without controversy. A brand new platform allows a view of the cascading waters of Chaudière Falls, bathed in a multitude of coloured lights and special effects, as a sound track of Indigenous musicians fill the air. Mìwàte means "dazzled by a light or fire" in Anishinaabe, and it's the latest attraction from Ottawa 2017, marking Canada's 150th birthday.

Montreal's Moment Factory created the sound and light show — it's the group responsible for the Underground sci-fi odyssey Kontinuum.

The area is a sacred space, unceded territory for the Algonquin Nation. Pikwàkanagàn First Nation agreed to participate in developing information boards and acting as on-site storytellers, describing the history of Aboriginal people and the significance of the Falls.

WHERE: The entrance is at 6 Booth St., just past the Canadian War Museum.

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 6 to 22, and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5. The light show is 10 minutes, but the entire experience, including the walk to the falls and back, is 30 minutes.

COST: Free.

A road trip with Sir John A

Three characters embark on a quest to retrieve an important piece of cultural history in Drew Hayden Taylor's new play 'Sir John A: Acts of a Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion'. (Alexander Andrews)

A couple of pals and a hitchhiker embark on a road trip, along the way they plan to make a detour to rescue a stolen piece of Indigenous heritage and Canada's first Prime Minister drops in for the ride.

That's the premise of Drew Hayden Taylor's new play Sir John A: Acts of a Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion, making its premiere at the National Arts Centre.

Actor Martin Julien appears as Canada's first Prime Minister in 'Sir John A: Acts of a Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion' at the NAC. (Andrew Alexander)

In Hayden Taylor's hands, stories with serious issues often have comic possibilities and this play is no different. This time he trains his eye on Macdonald's discriminatory policies towards Canada's Indigenous people.

"If you have somebody on a soap box on the corner of a street screaming their head off about all the social injustices in the world, people are going to stop two seconds, shake their head and move on," said Hayden Taylor in an interview at the NAC.

"But take that same message and coat it like candy in something humourous, people will stop, they will listen, they will laugh."

WHERE: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

WHEN: The play runs until Oct. 14.

COST: Regular tickets are $46, but on the day of the show, student tickets are $15. Tickets can be found here.

Putting black women in the picture

Ottawa artist Kosisochukwu Nnebe at her exhibition 'Somatic Satiation' at Studio Sixty Six. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Canadian artist Kosisochukwu Nnebe said the images of strong black women aren't given enough space in contemporary galleries. Add to that, with the expectation of Black History Month, the work of black women artists is rarely shown.

Black Woman #9 (Rebirth) a mixed-media work by Kosisochukwu Nnebe at Studio Sixty Six. (Kosisochukwu Nnebe)

Nnebe's mixed-media show "Somatic Satiation" puts images of black women front-and-centre in visually striking portraits, collages and installations.

WHERE: Gallery Sixty Six, 66 Muriel St.

WHEN: Until Oct. 14.

COST: Free.