A love letter to Joe Clark, a celebration of Indigenous culture and a carniverous house plant top Ottawa-Gatineau's arts list for the Easter weekend.

The night before Prime Minister Joe Clark's non-confidence vote is the subject of 1979, a new play by Michael Healey. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Joe Clark's fateful night

Award-winning playwright Michael Healey's brand new play 1979 returns to the night before former prime minister Joe Clark faced the non-confidence vote that would bring down his minority Conservative government.

Less flamboyant and dramatic than his political nemesis Pierre Elliot Trudeau, the humble and steadfast Clark emerges as the hero of this political satire.

Much like Scrooge, Clark is visited throughout the night by the ghosts of politics past and present — as well as his contemporary political foes and friends, who try to show him a way to avoid the vote that will defeat his government.

At the time, his decision was viewed as a colossal mistake — but Healey's exploration of the fickle nature of political fortunes shows Canada's 16th prime minister as a man of conviction.

​WHERE: The Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC), 1233 Wellington St. W.



WHEN: Now until April 30, Tuesdays through Sundays.



COST: Tickets run from $30.98 to $45.14 and can be purchased here.

​

Rapper William Komaksiugiksak, AKA Northern Knowledge, will bring his positive message to Indigenius at the Canadian Museum of History. (Sandra Abma/CBC News )

Indigenizing Canada

On the 150th anniversary of Canada's confederation, young Indigenous artists want to stake their claim by celebrating their vibrant and thriving culture in all its forms. That's according to the organizer of Indigenius — a showcase of contemporary Indigenous music, dance, storytelling and fashion.

Hip-hop artists will merge with traditional dancers and drummers, as young designers employ time-worn methods and materials to create edgy new fashions at the Canadian History Museum.

"Indigenizing Canada means to acknowledge, learn and celebrate our Indigenous people in this country," said event organizer Justin Holness of Unity Entertainment.

WHERE: Canadian Museum of History, 100 rue Laurier, Gatineau.

WHEN: Saturday at 7 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $40 and have already sold out online. They are available at the door.

Meet Audrey 2, the house plant who grew into a ravenous man-eating monster in The Little Shop of Horrors. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Little Shop of Horrors

It's goofy, it's campy and it's sure to put a smile on your face.

Ottawa's Theatre Kraken presents Little Shop of Horrors, the little rock musical with big, hummable tunes written by Oscar-winning composer Allan Menken, the music man behind The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Find out if Seymour, the timid flower shop attendant, eventually finds true love with the lovely Audrey — all while attempting to escape the ravenous appetites of Audrey 2, his flesh-eating house plant.

WHERE: Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

WHEN: Now until April 22

COST: Tickets run from $17.47 to $31.63 and can be purchased here.