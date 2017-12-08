A new exhibition that's sure to be a hit with the kids and other artful opportunities on the weekend list.

DreamWorks Animation

From the people who brought you Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, comes an extensive exhibition that explores the creative process behind the making of magical, memorable animated films .

DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition is filled with curios from the DreamWorks archives: more than 400 models, drawings, storyboards and props, revealing how characters are born and stories are nurtured by a team of dedicated artists, technicians and zany wizards.

Drawings of sea dragons, one of more than 400 artifacts in the exhibition. (Nico Marle/DreamWorks Animation)

Interactive displays allow budding animators to create their own 2D animations or apply whiskers to their favourite character. On Saturday and Sunday, children can try on costumes, make gingerbread cookies and enjoy a simulated ride in the clouds on the back of a dragon.

WHERE: Canadian Museum of History, 100 Laurier St., Gatineau.

WHEN: The exhibition runs until April 8, 2018.

COST: $12 for children (3-12), $16 for students and $20 for adults. There are also family packages available. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Dolls' House Tottie, the wooden doll, outside the doll's house. (Rag and Bone Puppet Theatre)

The dolls in Rag & Bone Puppet Theatre's current production are getting along just fine living in a shoebox, until a nasty troublemaker named Marzipan arrives to turn their world upside down with her cruel tricks. That's what happens in The Dolls' House, a play about friendship, bullying and courage, told in old school, no-tech fashion by long-time collaborators John Nolan and Kathy MacLellan who've been in business for 39 years.

On Saturday and Sunday, local school choirs singing Christmas carols will take part in the performances

WHERE: Shenkman Arts Centre, 245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans

​WHEN: Saturday and Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Art to See and Wear

Patrick Nunziata sports one of his painted jean jackets in front of a wall of his paintings at Alpha Art Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"So what I started doing was cutting up my paintings and sewing them into these jean jackets," said Toronto artist Patrick Nunziata at Alpha Art Gallery in the ByWard Market.

Not only are Nunziata's happy, colourful licks of oil on canvas hanging on the walls of the gallery, there is also a rack of denim jackets adorned with his original art available to try on.

"My studio was becoming so full of work, I was looking for a way to get the paintings out there for people to appreciate them," said Nunziata.