Puppetry and snacks

Imagine sharing a true story from your life and — Abracadabra! — your experience is turned into a musical puppet show. That's the idea behind Table Top Tales. Actors from Toronto's SNAFU and Snack Music Collective invite audience members on stage to dish up a memory, and then the fun begins. With puppets made from household and grocery items, as well as songs and sound effects, the troupe retells the story with a big dose of theatre magic.

"It's a mash up of improv, storytelling, live music, physical theatre, puppetry and snacks," said director Ginette Mohr.

This weekend the theatre company is busy putting on shows for kids and families — as well as grownups — at two different locations.

For the younger set, they'll be presenting Table Top Tales at the National Arts Centre's new Rossy Pavilion.

Snack Music, the adult version, is playing at Arts Court as part of the Undercurrents theatre festival.

Where and When:

Table Top Tales: Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the NAC's Rossy Pavilion, 1 Elgin St.

Cost: All performances are free, you can reserve your seat here.

Snack Music: Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. at Arts Court Studio, 2 Daly Ave.

Cost: Pay what you can, at the door.

All you need is love

Dominik and Edith Sokolowski are having a bed-in at Alpha Art Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Artist Dominik Sokolowski and his gallery manager wife Edith are lying on a queen-sized bed in the middle of the Alpha Art Gallery, surrounded by huge paintings of hearts. For the second time in the last couple of years, the couple is recreating John Lennon and Yoko Ono's famed 'bed-in,' a peace protest that took place in a Montreal hotel room in 1969.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/on-this-day-in-montreal-john-lennon-and-yoko-ono-s-bed-in-1.3602576

Hearts created by Dominik Sokolowski line the walls of Alpha Art Gallery. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

The show is a celebration of love and peace, and painted hearts are a familiar motif for the artist.

"The heart may be a kitsch symbol of love," said Sokolowski, but he invites viewers to take a closer look into the ingredients he uses. Clothespins, fabric, photos, buttons, Lego pieces, mouse traps, and personal objects given to him by friends, are embedded in the thick oil paint.

"The more time you spend in front (of the paintings) the more you discover." said Sokolowski.

Where: Alpha Art Gallery, 25 Murray St.

When: Love and Peace runs until Mar. 4.

Cost: Free.

Solitudes Duo

"The audience will create their own story connected with their own experience in life," according to Daniel Léveillé. (Denis Farley)

Provocative, physical and personal are the hallmarks of acclaimed Montreal choreographer Daniel Léveillé's dance works.

His latest series of dances, Solitudes Duo, explores the dynamics of relationships. A series of couples will face each other on a bare white stage and explore their human connection through movement. Whether they are lovers, friends, parents or siblings will be up to the audience to decide.

"The audience will create their own story and connect it with their own experience in life," said Léveillé.

Where: Azrieli Studio, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday, 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $32.50 and can be purchased here. For those between ages 13-29 rush tickets can be purchased for $15 on the day of show.