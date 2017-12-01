Blind dates, hot-button drama and Peter Pan on Ottawa stages this weekend.

Blind Date

If the idea of going on a blind date gives you goosebumps, imagine going through those awkward introductions in front of an audience.

That's what happens in Blind Date, now playing at the GCTC. An unsuspecting member of the audience is chosen to embark on a whirlwind date that involves playful improv, costume changes, lots of laughs and personal revelations.

Mimi the French Clown is looking for a date in the audience in Blind Date. (BankoMedia)

Tess Degenstein plays Mimi, a lovelorn French clown, dejected that her blind date has failed to show up for a romantic rendezvous. Rather than spend the evening alone, Mimi plucks a date from the audience and a theatrical adventure unfolds — revealing truths about love, relationships and being human. It's all in good fun.

"It is very much about giving up into the unknown," said Degenstein. "But one thing the show has proved again and again is everyone is interesting, everyone is lovable and everyone has an amazing story to tell."

WHERE: Great Canadian Theatre Company, 1233 Wellington St. W.

WHEN: Blind Date runs until Dec. 17.

COST: Tickets run from $42 to $58 and can be purchased here.

Note: It's not only boy meets girl, a couple of the performances called Queer Blind Date.

Building the Wall

'Building the Wall' at The Gladstone Theatre0:41

The year is 2019 and U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies have been fully implemented. A former prison guard sits in a Texas penitentiary serving time for crimes connected to his role as an enforcer, when an African-American scholar arrives to peel away the dark truth of his actions. That's the premise of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's searing and topical political drama Building the Wall, presented by Ottawa company Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Theatre with direction by Sean Devine.

Actors Brad Long and Cassandre Mentor engage in a searing political debate set in the near future. (Ari Tapiero)

"The play has to it a sort of possibility, that I think even five years ago people would have thought was totally impossible," said Brad Long, who plays Rick, the former prison guard.

"There's something about peering into that possible future, that will hopefully let us reflect on our current state of politics."

WHERE: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $20, $32 and $36 and can be purchased here.

Peter Pan Peter Pan and Wendy will be on stage until Dec. 16. (Ottawa Little Theatre)

Return to a world of swashbuckling pirates, fairy dust and crocodiles in a faraway land where children can fly and never grow old.

Peter Pan and Wendy is Ottawa Little Theatre's production of J.M. Barrie's perennial classic. It features new songs, a band of 18 amateur and professional actors, magical special effects and a lady Captain Hook.