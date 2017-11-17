Movie music and romance, a world of invention and portraits from the street on tap for the weekend.

An American in Paris - Live!

The beguiling music of George Gershwin, the dynamic dancing of Gene Kelly and dreamy city of lights combine for the enduring Hollywood classic, An American in Paris.

The frothy movie musical took home the best picture Oscar in 1952, and swept other categories including best director for Vincente Minnelli and best story and screenplay for Alan Jay Lerner. The story is actually pretty flimsy and dated, but the cinematography and sets are grand as are the exuberant song and dance numbers.

The original movie poster for the 1951 musical An American in Paris. (photo provided by NAC)

The National Arts Centre Orchestra, under the baton of Jack Everly, will be performing the timeless Gershwin score as the film rolls on a screen above. It's a tricky feat, synchronizing the music to the action and dialogue and dance.

WHERE: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

WHEN: Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m.

COST: Tickets range from $25 to $76, but for those between the ages of 13 and 29 and day of show rush tickets are available for $15.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Everyone is Someone

Diane Hiscox has created 60 small paintings in oil and gold leaf based on photographs of people living on the street. (Diane Hiscox)

Local artist Diane Hiscox found the subjects for her paintings on the internet — photos of people who live on the pavement, curled up in sleeping bags, or cuddling their dogs and few possessions. Hiscox has created more than 60 small, intimate oil portraits, bathing her subjects in gold leaf. The result is a poignant and gentle observation of those who are often bypassed on city streets.

"I chose materials gold leaf and oil paint that are traditionally used for sacred subject matter, or prestigious subject matter," said Hiscox. " I had in mind that everyone is as much value as the the most prestigious people in our society."

Everyone is Someone is a series of paintings by local artist Diane Hiscox. (Diane Hiscox)

Before choosing to exhibit the work publicly, Hiscox tracked down the people behind the photographs to receive permission to use the images.

WHERE: Patrick Gordon Framing Studio, 160 Elm St.

WHEN: Show opens Friday and runs until end of Dec. 2017.

COST: Free

A world of wonders

Finally! The doors are open and the exploration can begin. The new revamped, updated and renovated Canada Science and Technology Museum is back in business and packed with interactive and immersive exhibitions designed to inspire pint-sized scientists and their parents.

Playing with perception at the revamped Canada Science and Technology Museum. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

The huge space is designed for discovery, with 11 new exhibitions exploring fields of science, medicine, transportation and sound, as well as extensive displays of inventions and artifacts.

WHERE: 2421 Lancaster Rd.

WHEN: Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: Adults $17, Youth (3-17) $11, Senior (60+) / Student $13. Tickets can be purchased at the door.