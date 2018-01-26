Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are the top arts picks.

A new space for Saw Video

Getting ready for the big reveal0:45

A brand new Saw Video Media Arts Centre will open to the public on Saturday and everyone is welcome to check out the bright new digs and cutting edge equipment at the new location within Arts Court.

It's the first opportunity for the curious to get a glimpse of the $100-million redevelopment of the arts facility, which will include an expanded Ottawa Art Gallery and a condominium complex.

Saw Video is now located on the main floor of Arts Court, and the above ground facilities will offer more equipment and training for the area's digital filmmakers.

Director of Saw Video, Penny McCann, and crew prepare for grand opening on Saturday. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

"We've moved from our hidden spot in the basement," said Penny McCann, director of Saw Video. "We're double the size, we have new services such as an audio mixing suite, a gallery, a hub space, a workshop space, so we're better able to serve artists."

WHERE: Saw Video. The new location is on the main floor of Arts Court at 2 Daly Ave.

WHEN: The ribbon cutting starts at 12 p.m. and the open house continues to 5 p.m. followed by a party at 7 p.m. with a DJ and cash bar.

COST: Free

Bring the joy

Roxanne Goodman (second from left) with Sunset Singers Adrienne Paknadel-Powell, Sharon Shaver and Muriel Carr. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

A concert that asks a question in its name, What have you done for your community lately?, is packed with local talent making music in support of a local seniors' choir.

Local dynamo Roxanne Goodman, best known as the musical director of gospel choir Big Soul Project, is also the inspiration behind The Sunset Singers, a group of seniors who meet each week to raise their voices in song and perform for charitable events.

"They bring joy where ever they go," said Goodman about the group that ranges in age from 62 to 94. "They just bring the joy."

Musical guests including Big Soul Project, OrKidstra, King Kimbit and Melo will join together for an uplifting evening of music and community spirit, with proceeds going toward the rent for a wheelchair-accessible rehearsal space at a local community centre.

WHERE: Arlington Woods Free Methodist Church, 225 McClellan Rd., Nepean.

WHEN: Saturday Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

COST: Goodwill offering.

Mostly Mozart

Jeanine Williams as Countess Almaviva (left) and Marlise Ritchie as Susanna (right) in the University of Ottawa's production of The Marriage of Figaro. (Gilbert Gosselin)

Students from the University of Ottawa's music program bring their youth and talent to a staging of Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro. Watch for future stars of the opera stage, and listen to the disciplined and finely-tuned orchestra under the baton of Alain Trudel, the current maestro of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra.

Internationally renowned mezzo-soprano Sandra Graham is the artistic director, and it's clear the production is a labour of love and dedication from the singers.